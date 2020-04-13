Home

David Bidwell Harrod, M.D. BILLINGS, MT - David Bidwell Harrod, M.D., beloved husband, father, brother, friend was a surgeon, physician, carpenter, comedian, photographer, solar water heating engineer, and human Zamboni. He would like to ask you what's the difference between a duck, and assure you that he means what you know. He died at home in Billings, Montana on March 29, 2020 after a brief illness. David was preceded in death by his first wife Emma Catherine Harrod, and is Survived by his wife, Susanne Watson; his four children and their families: David Harrod, Kathy Lehman, and Nina Harrod; Eric Harrod; Mary Ellen Harrod, Ivan Ruhle, and Milo Ellicott; Richard Harrod, Juliette Cook and Caspar Harrod; and his sister, Nancy Harrod. Per his final request his earthly remains have been donated to a medical school. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 14, 2020
