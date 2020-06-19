David Blanton Zipperer
David Blanton Zipperer NEW YORK, NY - David Blanton Zipperer, son of the late R.E. (Zip) and Nita Sturgeon Zipperer, of North Charleston, passed away in New York, NY on April 10, 2020 after a brief illness caused by the Corona virus. David was born in Charleston on April 27, 1941 and moved to New York in 1965. He was a graduate of North Charleston High School, Furman University and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts (AADA). He retired from (AADA) in 2015 after serving on their staff as the Director of Production for many years. David is survived by his brother, Frank Zipperer (Rick Wood), former sister-in-law, Joyce H. Zipperer, niece, Vicki Z. Scott (Mike), nephew, Frank Zipperer, Jr. (Maria), great-nephew, Cory Scott (Sam), great-niece, Kelly S. Florence (Andrew), great-nephew, Tristan Zipperer, great-nephew, Vincent Zipperer, great nephew Frank Zipperer III and great-grandnephews, Samuel and Isaac Florence. David's remains were interred next to his mother and father at Carolina Memorial Gardens in North Charleston, SC. A celebration of David's life will be held at the gravesite on a future date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
