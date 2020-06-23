David Brian Zeigler
David Brian Zeigler SUMMERVILLE - David Brian Zeigler of Summerville, SC, entered eternal rest on June 13, 2020. David was born in Charleston, SC, to the late James L. Zeigler and Sandra T. Zeigler. He attended Goodwin Elementary and Garrett High School. He participated in playground sports programs such as football and baseball. He was an avid fan of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks. He enjoyed camping, boating, and visiting the mountains of North Carolina. These activities were somewhat curtailed in recent months due to illness from multiple sclerosis and diabetes. His grandson, Hayes, was always the delight and joy of his life. Predeceased by his father, he is survived by his mother, Sandra T. Zeigler; his daughter, Kendall Z. Litchfield (Jason); his son, Craig Zeigler; and grandson, Hayes M. Litchfield. David's brothers include James Zeigler, Jr. of Kingsland, GA; Michael D. Zeigler (Shelley), and one sister, Susan Z. Gresh (Michael) of North Charleston, SC. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was lifelong friends with his former wife and mother of his children, Michelle DePue. Services will be private and limited to family. Arrangements are entrusted to Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services, North Charleston Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
