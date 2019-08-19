DAVID C. CERCOPELY Sr.

In Loving Memory DAVID C. CERCOPELY, SR. Nov. 28, 1967~ August 20, 2004 Do not stand at my grave and weep. I am not there, I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am the diamond glints on the snow. I am the sunshine on ripened grain. I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awaken in the morning's hush, am the swift uplifting rush Of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the soft star that shines at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry. I am not there, I did not die. (Author unknown) Sadly missed by family and friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 20, 2019
