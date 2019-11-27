David C. Harper N. Charleston - David C. Harper, 92, of North Charleston, SC, husband of the late Violet Scott Harper, entered into eternal rest Sunday, November 24, 2019. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Holmes Avenue Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Riverview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. David was born January 20, 1927 in Marion, SC, son of the late William Harper and the late Ora Harper. He served in the Merchant Marines and the Army National Guard. David was a Mason and a member of Holmes Avenue Baptist Church where he was a Deacon. He is survived by his daughter, Kim Wilkins (Tom) of North Charleston; son, David C. Harper, Jr. (Julia) of Edisto Beach, SC; sister, Evelyn Huggins of Marion, SC; nine grandchildren; Joseph, Lauren, Allison Meyerhoff, Jennifer Wilkins, Megan Madercic, Philip McDonnell, Jr., Alan and Jennifer Harper and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter, Paula McDonnell, a son, Lynn Harper and a grandson David C. Harper III. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holmes Avenue Baptist Church, 4602 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 28, 2019