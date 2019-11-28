David C. Harper

  • "Dear Uncle Dave and Aunt Julia, I'm so sorry for your loss...."
    - Robin Brown
  • "I am sorry for the passing of Dave Harper. We worked..."
    - Beanie Dawson
  • "May this old soldier who was loved by many enter into..."
    - Peter Reindel
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC
29406
(843)-572-2339
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holmes Avenue Baptist Church
4602 Durant Avenue
North Charleston, SC
Funeral service
To be announced at a later date
Holmes Avenue Baptist Church
4602 Durant Avenue
North Charleston, SC
Obituary
David C. Harper N. Charleston - The funeral service for David C. Harper will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Holmes Avenue Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Riverview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holmes Avenue Baptist Church, 4602 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 29, 2019
