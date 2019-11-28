David C. Harper N. Charleston - The funeral service for David C. Harper will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Holmes Avenue Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Riverview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holmes Avenue Baptist Church, 4602 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 29, 2019