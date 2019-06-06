David C. Mock CHARLESTON - David Craig Mock, 35, of Charleston passed away on May 29, 2019. David was born in Charleston South Carolina on January 8, 1984. He is survived by his parents Michael and De Mock; siblings Michael Jr, Kristina and Christopher; his children David Jr, Caylin, Olivia and Graysen; and numerous family members. A dedicated athlete since the age of 6, David was known best for his abilities in Soccer. He guest played for multiple highly skilled Classic Teams, including older age groups. After giving most of his childhood to sports he gave them up to pursue a career as a Chef. He studied Culinary Arts at Trident Tech for two years earning a CIA Certification. He successfully ran various businesses all over the Lowcountry. His passion for cooking was only ever outdone by his dedication and love of his children. Though less social the last few years due to declining health he was still a very loved member of the community. A memorial service will be held 10 am on Saturday June 8 at New Beginning Community Church, 849 Fort Johnson Rd on James Island. There will also be a Celebration of Life 2-7 pm Sunday June 9th downtown at Salty Mikes on the Marina. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 7, 2019