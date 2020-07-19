David Carroll LeBleu SUMMERVILLE - David Carroll LeBleu, a United States Air Force Veteran and Summerville resident, entered into eternal rest on April 5, 2020, at the age of 77, in his Summerville home. David was born in Corpus Christi, TX, to Thomas and Helen LeBleu. After high school, he joined the Air Force. During his first assignment, he met the love of his life, Shirley, of Carlsbad, New Mexico. They were married for almost 56 years. David was a devoted husband, father, Air Force veteran, volunteer and Master Mason with Masonic Lodge 234 of Summerville. His love for his family was only rivaled by the love for his country. As an Air Force Veteran, he served as an aircraft maintainer and flight engineer for over 20 years, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant. He was a spiritual man, loving God and always first to volunteer his time at Bethany United Methodist Church and Meals on Wheels. David is survived by his wife, Shirley; children, David (Aimee) LeBleu of Mooresville, NC, and Michelle (Randy) Ackerman of Hill AFB, UT; two grandchildren, Emilee and Landen LeBleu; brother, Rick (Karen) LeBleu of Acworth, GA; sister, Susanne Kemp of Corpus Christi, TX; life-long friend, Frank (Jeanette) Wolf of Orange Park, FL, and his dog, Rocky. David's parents and brother, Tom predeceased him. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations are made to Meals on Wheels of Summerville. A Memorial service will take place at Bethany United Methodist Church in Summerville on July 25, 2020, at 10:00. A graveside service with Military Honors will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens at 11:45. For those wishing to attend the funeral, please call Bethany UMC at 843-873-1230 to make reservations. Wearing a mask and social distancing will be required to attend. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
