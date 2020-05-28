David Charles Taylor Jr.
1928 - 2020
David Charles Taylor, Jr. Huger, SC - David Charles Taylor Jr., 92, of Huger, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Thursday, May 28, 2020. All services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. David was born April 20, 1928 in Latta, South Carolina, son of the late David C. Taylor, Sr. and the late Annie Belle Butler Taylor. He graduated from Socastee High School and then served in the United States Navy during World War II. David worked for Western Electric, which later became ATT. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant and attended Wando Baptist Church and was also a member of Etiwan Lodge No. 95 and 32 degree Mason with Omar Shrine. He is survived by two sons, Everett Dave Taylor of Charleston, SC and Dana Gene Taylor (Nelma) of Huger, SC: step-daughter, Betty Wolsteinholm of Ft. Myers, FL; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Ronald C. Taylor and three brothers, William Taylor, Herbert Taylor and Carlisle Taylor. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
May 28, 2020
Uncle Charles may you Rest In Peace for I know you lived a full life. I respected you as much as I did my father I can not thank you enough for the things you have done for me over the years and the great times we had as hillbillies and Shriners. Please hug Dad for me I know you and him have a lot of catching up to do. As well as for the rest of the family in heaven I am sure you will be busy for a few days.
Love and miss you
Ricky Taylor
Rick Taylor
Family
