Uncle Charles may you Rest In Peace for I know you lived a full life. I respected you as much as I did my father I can not thank you enough for the things you have done for me over the years and the great times we had as hillbillies and Shriners. Please hug Dad for me I know you and him have a lot of catching up to do. As well as for the rest of the family in heaven I am sure you will be busy for a few days.

Love and miss you

Ricky Taylor

Rick Taylor

Family