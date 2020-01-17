Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner
300 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
843-761-8027
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner
300 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner
300 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Clark


1985 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Clark Obituary
David Clark Summerville - David Leroy Roney "Lee" Clark, 34, of Summerville, SC, an Assistant Department Head at Detyens Shipyard and an engineering student at Trident Technical College, died Monday afternoon in Charleston County. His funeral will be 2:00 PM Sunday afternoon, January 19, 2020, in the Chapel of Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Moncks Corner. Interment will follow in Williams Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Saturday afternoon. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Diabetes Association.Mr. Clark was born July 29, 1985, in Charleston, SC, a son of David Clark and Michelle Snodgrass Clark. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing poker, and golfing, but he especially liked doing handy work and helping out others- he was affectionately known as "The Mayor of the Neighborhood". Mr. Clark loved welding, guns, and tools, but his greatest love was for children, his family, and friends. He also enjoyed football, and liked to watch the Carolina Gamecocks and the Green Bay Packers play. He served his Country for ten years in the US Navy, and he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie and Eliza Clark, and a nephew, Cameron David Lee Winters. Surviving are, his wife, Analyn Amor Corcuera Clark; his parents of Moncks Corner; a daughter, Emily A. Clark of Summerville, and a 2nd daughter, Leeanne Marielle Clark "on the way"; two sons, David Clark, Jr., of Summerville, and Tyson Lee Clark of the Philippines; a sister, Tiffany G. Ludlam and her husband, Tony, of Moncks Corner; his grandparents, Arlin and Patricia Roney of Moncks Corner; a niece, Madison Jones; and two nephews, Phillip Winters and Bentlee Ludlam. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -