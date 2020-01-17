|
David Clark Summerville - David Leroy Roney "Lee" Clark, 34, of Summerville, SC, an Assistant Department Head at Detyens Shipyard and an engineering student at Trident Technical College, died Monday afternoon in Charleston County. His funeral will be 2:00 PM Sunday afternoon, January 19, 2020, in the Chapel of Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Moncks Corner. Interment will follow in Williams Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Saturday afternoon. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Diabetes Association.Mr. Clark was born July 29, 1985, in Charleston, SC, a son of David Clark and Michelle Snodgrass Clark. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing poker, and golfing, but he especially liked doing handy work and helping out others- he was affectionately known as "The Mayor of the Neighborhood". Mr. Clark loved welding, guns, and tools, but his greatest love was for children, his family, and friends. He also enjoyed football, and liked to watch the Carolina Gamecocks and the Green Bay Packers play. He served his Country for ten years in the US Navy, and he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie and Eliza Clark, and a nephew, Cameron David Lee Winters. Surviving are, his wife, Analyn Amor Corcuera Clark; his parents of Moncks Corner; a daughter, Emily A. Clark of Summerville, and a 2nd daughter, Leeanne Marielle Clark "on the way"; two sons, David Clark, Jr., of Summerville, and Tyson Lee Clark of the Philippines; a sister, Tiffany G. Ludlam and her husband, Tony, of Moncks Corner; his grandparents, Arlin and Patricia Roney of Moncks Corner; a niece, Madison Jones; and two nephews, Phillip Winters and Bentlee Ludlam.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 18, 2020