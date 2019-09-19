David Davis, Jr. Moncks Corner - The relatives and friends of Mr. David Davis, Jr. are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Emanuel AME Church, Doctor Evans Road, Moncks Corner, SC. Burial, with military honors, will be in Gillians Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at GETHERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 200 Grace St., Moncks Corner, SC, (843) 761-8519, www.gethersfuneralhome.com. Survivors include: his wife, Mrs. Bertha Roper Davis; children, Reginald (Satomi) Davis, Jacqueline B. Davis, and Michael (LaTarsha) Davis; grandchildren, Brian Short, Miles Davis, TaShayla Thomas Davis and Regginald Thomas Davis; brother, Shelly Davis; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 20, 2019