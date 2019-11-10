David Denson

Obituary
David Denson N. Charleston - The family of Mr. David Lee Denson announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 11:00AM at New Bethel R.E. Church 1941 Helm Ave. North Charleston, SC. Interment: Mexico Cemetery (Pineville, SC). Mr. Denson is survived by loving companion, Ms. Thelma Wade and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Denson will be on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 from 5:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. David is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405. Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 11, 2019
