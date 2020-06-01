David E. Johnson
David E. Johnson Johns Island - Mr. David E. Johnson entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Mr. Johnson was the beloved husband of Gwendolyn Campbell Johnson; loving father of Desiree and Tawanna Johnson; loving son of Eva Reed and the late Willie Reed. A viewing for Mr. Johnson will be Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 3 pm until 7 pm at Walker's Mortuary Chapel. The Home-Going Service will be private. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace" 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Phone: (843)559-0341; Fax:(843)559-3415; www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
