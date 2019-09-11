David Earl Kennedy (1952 - 2019)
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
David Earl Kennedy Mt. Pleasant - David Earl Kennedy, 67, owner of Kennedy Sign and Painting, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, died Monday, September 9, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 12, 2019
