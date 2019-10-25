Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Elmer Stone. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Elmer Stone MT. PLEASANT - At the age of 67, David Elmer Stone died on October 23, 2019 after a long battle with lung cancer. David's lifelong acts of love and leadership have touched thousands of people around the world. Remarkably kind-spirited, David always put the well-being of others before his own and possessed a generous and humble way of guiding and inspiring those around him. As a successful business entrepreneur, he owned and operated Marine Terminals, Inc. for twenty years, which flourished throughout the southeast with five locations in four states. Once David retired, he became even more devoted to supporting various charity organizations and other needs-based institutions, including the Medical University of South Carolina Children's Hospital and Le Bonheur Children's Hospital of Memphis, Tennessee. Through his philanthropic contributions, inimitable work ethic, and daily expressions of compassion toward everyone he met, David made a significant impact that will continue to be felt for many generations to come. David was born November 27, 1952, in Memphis, TN, he grew up in Blytheville, AR, and later resided in Mount Pleasant, SC. He was the son of Elmer and Dortha Stone. He is survived by his wife, Laura Stone of Mount Pleasant, SC, two daughters, Mary Jo Herlocker and Brittney Canty; and four sons, Michael Inman and Beau, Jacob, and Austin Stone. His mother, Dortha Stone and sister Susan Westbrook, both of Jonesboro, AR; as well as several grandchildren and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Elmer Stone and twin brother Dana Stone. Donations in honor of David Elmer Stone should be made to MUSC Children's Hospital, Le Bonheur Children's Hospital of Memphis, Tennessee, and MUSC Health Hollings Cancer Center specific to lung cancer research. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 26, 2019

