David Eugene Banner St. George, SC - David Eugene Banner, 67, husband of Marlene Westbury Banner, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his residence. Funeral Services will be held 3:00PM on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the St. George Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, December 2, 2019 from 5:30-7:30 PM at Bryant Funeral Home. David was born on June 4, 1952 to the late Burney and Jerry Banner of St. George. A graduate of St. George High School Class of 1970, he was retired from Holcim, Inc. He was an active member of Memorial Baptist Church where he was former deacon and served in many other capacities. He served as a Staff Sergeant in the US Air Force Reserves. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, his two daughters, Niki (Scott) Garris of St. George and Laura (Joey) Dantzler of Harleyville; grandchildren, Meg Garris of Charleston, Will Garris and Camryn Garris of St. George, Emma Dantzler and Brenner Dantzler of Harleyville; brother Paul (Gayle) Banner of Lexington; sister, Princess Banner of California; mother-in-law, Catherine Westbury; sisters-in-law, Cathy (Ed) Hill and Luanne (Phil) Mauney, all of St. George; and, a number of nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. George United Methodist Church, Missions Day Meals or . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 1, 2019