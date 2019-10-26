David Fulmer Hottenstein, II Ravenel, SC - David Fulmer Hottenstein, II, 80, of Ravenel, South Carolina, husband of Josephine Nell Ferrante Hottenstein entered into eternal rest Monday, October 21, 2019. His Funeral service will be at the graveside in Christ-St. Paul's Parish Churchyard, 5034 Chapel Road, Hollywood, SC Friday, November 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. David was born September 16, 1939 in Reading, Pennsylvania, son of Dr. David Fulmer Hottenstein, Sr., and Mary DeTurk Hottenstein. He was a graduate of Southern Illinois University and attended Nuclear Power School in Groton, Connecticut. He joined the U.S. Navy and served aboard the Diesel Submarine Grenadier and the Nuclear Submarine USSN Haddo from 1960-1970 and then spent several years in the reserves. David worked at the Medical University of South Carolina and then went to work at the Charleston Naval Shipyard as a System Analyst until his retirement. He was a member of Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church. He is survived by his wife, Josephine Nell Hottenstein of Ravenel, SC; daughters, Suzanne Green (Charles), Deborah Ann Kaminski (Eli) and grandson Aiden Green. He was preceded in death by his son, David John Hottenstein. The family would like to thank the staff at Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, Community Living Center (Patriots Harbor) and the MICU for their steadfast and delicate care of David during his time of need. A huge thank you to Gloria Gibbs and Sandy Hardy for their dedication, love, and care. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
