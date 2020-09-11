David G. Bush Charleston - David G. Bush, 77, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Treva Simpson-Bush, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, September 9, 2020. A private visitation will be held in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway Charleston, SC, Sunday, September 13, 2020 and private funeral services will be held at Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel Monday, September 14, 2020. David was born October 19, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late George Joseph Bush and Edith Elizabeth Bush (nee Barrett). He was a graduate with a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from Case Institute of Technology and was former Chemical Engineer with the E.I. Dupont Corp. David later made a career change and spent 28 years with Hawthorne Aviation where he retired as Vice President of Hawthorne Services. He is survived by his wife, Treva Simpson-Bush; three daughters, Christine Atkinson (Victor) , Karen Pedid, Coleen Schultz; two sons, Keith Simpson (Kelly), Kevin Simpson; eight grandchildren, Kyle Atkinson (Joann), Emma Atkinson, Brooke Atkinson, Kevin Atkinson, Matthew Bush (Rhonda), Anthony Pedid, Kyle Simpson, Erin Simpson and two great-grandchildren, Courtney and Ralph Bush. Memorials may be made to the Lowcountry Food Bank. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
