David G. Bush
1942 - 2020
David G. Bush Charleston - David G. Bush, 77, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Treva Simpson-Bush, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, September 9, 2020. A private visitation will be held in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway Charleston, SC, Sunday, September 13, 2020 and private funeral services will be held at Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel Monday, September 14, 2020. David was born October 19, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late George Joseph Bush and Edith Elizabeth Bush (nee Barrett). He was a graduate with a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from Case Institute of Technology and was former Chemical Engineer with the E.I. Dupont Corp. David later made a career change and spent 28 years with Hawthorne Aviation where he retired as Vice President of Hawthorne Services. He is survived by his wife, Treva Simpson-Bush; three daughters, Christine Atkinson (Victor) , Karen Pedid, Coleen Schultz; two sons, Keith Simpson (Kelly), Kevin Simpson; eight grandchildren, Kyle Atkinson (Joann), Emma Atkinson, Brooke Atkinson, Kevin Atkinson, Matthew Bush (Rhonda), Anthony Pedid, Kyle Simpson, Erin Simpson and two great-grandchildren, Courtney and Ralph Bush. Memorials may be made to the Lowcountry Food Bank. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
SEP
13
Funeral service
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
September 11, 2020
Treva: I am so sorry to receive the news of Dave's sudden departure. He was a solid and very loyal officer at HSI for many years. I enjoyed working along side him at that time. His hearty laugh added greatly to the atmosphere there.
Please stay safe. I wish you well. He will expect you to carry on in full support of the Stingrays.
Bless. Lee
Leon Vancini
Friend
