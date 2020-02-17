|
|
David Gadsden, Jr. N. CharlesTon - David "Googie" Gadsden, Jr, passed away on Feb 12, 2020. His celebration of life will be on Wed. Feb 19, 2020, 11 AM in the Chapel. Inhumation following in Monrovia Cemetery. He is survived by his son David R. Nathaniel, siblings; Tracy Green (Wilbert), Sheray Saunders, Stacy and Dominique Gadsden, all other relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral services. Visitation with the family this evening from 6-8 PM in the chapel. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, INC 4784 Gaynor Ave N Chas, SC Phone (843)744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 18, 2020