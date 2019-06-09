|
|
David Gorham Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Mr. David Gorham are invited to attend his Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary, 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held at the mortuary on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM and Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 10, 2019