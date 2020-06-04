David Grant Jr.
David Grant, Jr. DURHAM, NC - The relatives and friends of Mr. David Grant, Jr., those of his wife, Brenda Grant Hawkins, their children, Jarrod Hawkins, David Grant, III, Derrick Grant and the late Jamie Grant, his siblings, nieces and nephews are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held on (TOMORROW) Friday, June 5, 2020 at Suburban Funeral Home, 2336 Meeting St., North Charleston, SC from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The family will be receiving guest at 4213 Marilyn Dr., North Charleston, SC. There will be a graveside service to be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Springfield Baptist Church, 2619 Ashley River Road (Hwy. 61), Charleston, SC 29414. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME, 440 Venning Street, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
