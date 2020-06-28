David Gresham Simeon, Sr. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. David Gresham Simeon, Sr. are invited to attend his public viewing on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Simeon is survived by his wife, Claudette Simeon; three children, David, Jr. (Santi), Natasha (Kamelio), and Brent (Lori); grandchildren, Princess, Arabia, Uriya, Niyea, Brent, Jr., Dasanti, Cameron, and David, III; great-grandson, Aiden; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that you please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, whose lives are as temporal as our own, we ask that you contribute to his lasting legacy by sending donations to: St. Andrew's Mission Church, 2257 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29414; for more information you can reach the church via email at standrewsmission@knology.net or by phone at (843)763-8772. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Ser vices entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488.. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.