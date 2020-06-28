David Gresham Simeon Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Gresham Simeon, Sr. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. David Gresham Simeon, Sr. are invited to attend his public viewing on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Simeon is survived by his wife, Claudette Simeon; three children, David, Jr. (Santi), Natasha (Kamelio), and Brent (Lori); grandchildren, Princess, Arabia, Uriya, Niyea, Brent, Jr., Dasanti, Cameron, and David, III; great-grandson, Aiden; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that you please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, whose lives are as temporal as our own, we ask that you contribute to his lasting legacy by sending donations to: St. Andrew's Mission Church, 2257 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29414; for more information you can reach the church via email at standrewsmission@knology.net or by phone at (843)763-8772. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Ser vices entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488.. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved