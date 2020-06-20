David Johnson BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC - David Donovan Johnson, age 90, of Black Mountain, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at home. He was born on November 13,1929 in Willis, Kansas to the late Leonard Johnson and Elizabeth Ross Johnson. After serving in the United States Army, David attended Highlands Junior College and Kansas University. He completed his doctorate in romance languages at the University of Chapel Hill and taught Spanish at the University of South Carolina in Columbia prior to teaching at The Citadel. After his retirement in 1992, David devoted time and energy as a volunteer for CAFE' (Carolinians for Fair Employment) and the NAACP. He was known for baking delicious bread and kept an organic vegetable garden in the backyard for decades. Dave moved to Buncombe County, NC in 2015 to live with his daughter. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ada Austin Johnson, who passed away in January of 2014; a daughter, Harriet McBryde Johnson; two brothers, Thomas and Wesley Johnson; his sister Eleanor Liotta; and granddaughter Rachel McBryde Kam-Johnson. Dave is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Ross Johnson of Black Mountain; sons, David McBryde Johnson (Marcia Rey) of San Rafael, CA; Eric Austin Johnson of Duluth MN; Ross Livingstone Johnson of Charleston, SC; and his three grandchildren, Hazel Ennis (Daniel) of Brevard; Megan Cummins (Perry) of Summerville, SC; and David McBryde Johnson of Ypsilanti, MI. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your state or local NAACP. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Johnson Family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.