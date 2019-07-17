David Kenneth Brown SUMMERVILLE - David Kenneth Brown, 72, of Summerville, SC passed away on July 15th, 2019 after a long battle with kidney disease. David was called a miracle by his doctor due to the 22 years he lived with a transplanted kidney. David was born on August 15th, 1946, in Charleston, S.C. to Henry Avinger Brown and Sybil Grasty Brown. David the the widow of the late Monica Lynn Melancon Brown. He is survived by his five children, Mary Brown Burney (Steve) of Summerville, Matt Brown of Summerville, Stacey Brown of Bonneau, Sybil Sims of Florida, Nina Bellamy (Robert) of Cottageville, 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Larry Brown, Moncks Corner and his sister, Loretta Myers (Harold) of Eutawville, along with many beloved nieces and nephews. David loved his family and he loved his Lord Jesus Christ. His last conversations included the desire to go to heaven and that all of his children would keep God in their lives. He understood the importance of living a God centered life. David worked for Braswell Shipyard most of his life as a carpenter and painter. He was known for being a tough but good supervisor. He was known by his family as Kenneth. He enjoyed restoring old cars, especially trucks. He had a green thumb and could recall the names of any plants he came across. He loved to fish especially with his great-grandson, Kymeek. He enjoyed family history and sharing that knowledge with others. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20th, 2019, 1:00pm at Greater Heights Church of God, 2625 South Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 18, 2019