In Loving Memory Rev. David L. Addison Feb 17, 1932 ~ June 27, 2018 Although one year has passed, It seems like yesterday When you gently closed your eyes And quietly slipped away. You did not want to leave us, And we wanted you to stay But you seemed so tired and weary As you struggled on each day. But in our thoughts we always knew That you were not alone As your eyes kept focusing up above Thank God for watching over you Guiding you home with His love. Lovingly missed, Wife (Mabel), Children, Grands, and Family
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 27, 2019