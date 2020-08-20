David L. Brown N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. David L. Brown will celebrate his life in a private Graveside Service on Saturday, August 22, 2020. A public viewing will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Brown is survived by his children, Trevor McNeil, Maurice Heyward (Cecilia) and Jahroda Brown; siblings, Ronald Wedderburn (Delores), William Samuel, Willie Samuel, Jr., Arnold Samuel (Rosie), Eugene Samuel (Sharon), Alonzo Samuel (Shawanda), Evangelist Yolyndia Samuel-Smith (Lorenzo), Chiquetta Blake and Emily D. Samuel; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston