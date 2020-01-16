|
|
David Laribo Columbia, SC - David Laribo, son of the late Grace L. Laribo, was born on October 9, 1950 in Summerville, SC. God called him home Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Prisma Health Hospital in Columbia, SC. David leaves to cherish precious memories, his devoted and loving wife, Sylvia (Judy) Laribo, three daughters; Dayna, Allison & Gwendolyn Laribo and three granddaughters. 8 siblings: Emily Atkins, Bertha McCellan, Marie Mozee (John), Benjamin Laribo (Nancy), Patricia Simmons (Lorant), Delbert Laribo (Thomasina), Michael Laribo (Aretha) and Michelle West (Tony) & a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The homegoing service for David Laribo will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road, 2440 Atlas Road with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 17, 2020