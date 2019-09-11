|
David Ledbetter Hanahan - David Glenn Ledbetter, 53, born January 29, 1966 in Rock Hill, SC to Luther and Penny Ledbetter, went to be with our Heavenly Father on September 4, 2019. David was known to many as a big teddy bear with a giving soul. He was an accomplished Chef, opening many hotels and clubs in Daytona, FL, winning "Apprentice Chef of the Year" in 1996 by ACF. In recent years, he shared his professional talents and humor in Higher Education (Furman University, Clemson University and Charleston Southern University) with Aramark. David had a passion for muscle cars, charity fundraisers and was an avid photographer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Penny and eldest brother, Christopher. David is survived by his wife Wendy and three children; Nicholas (Priscilla), Joseph, USN and Shelby; his father, Luther Ledbetter; and brother, Craig Ledbetter (Deborah); Also, many additional extended family, lifelong friends and Rally NA gearheads. David had a rewarding life helping many along the way and will be greatly missed, but always remembered by his love, dry sense-of-humor and compassion for others. The family will be upholding David's wishes with a casual Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Goose Creek, Noon - 2:00pm. Thereafter the family will continue to receive friends at the home. In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations may be made to campsunshine.org in David's memory or Summit Church Charleston at PO Box 1313, Ladson, SC 29456. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 869 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, SC 29445, Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 12, 2019