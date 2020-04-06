|
|
David Livingston Fortson Mt. Pleasant - David Livingston Fortson, our "Beloved", died peacefully at home on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, with his wife Anne and daughter Katie by his side. David was born March 24, 1944 to Lutrelle Livingston Fortson (Lulu) and Samuel Anthony Fortson (Poopsie) in Augusta, Georgia. David was the middle of their three sons - which lead to an affinity and immediate connection with other middle children, enduring through the years. David's marvelous sense of humor was present from an early age and throughout his whole life. He had an amazing ability to entertain both young and old with his tales, which were (mostly) true. David graduated from Richmond Academy in Augusta and then went to the University of Georgia in Athens. He was a member of Chi Phi fraternity and cherished his fellow members as well as the organization as a whole. One of his favorite memories was being in charge of the jukebox in the Chi phi house... oh how he loved his music! David and his first wife Katharine Newsom Fortson moved to Greenville SC, where David started Fortson Travel. In addition to leading trips and tours all over the world, David handled the travel for the Clemson football team and also did many road trips for fans by trains, planes and buses. They even went to Japan in 1981 to watch his Tigers play in a bowl game there. David was also very active in the Greenville Rotary Club where he led the student exchange program for many years, as well as being very active with the Roper Mountain Lights which gave him great pleasure as Christmas decorating was one of his favorite highlights of the year! After selling Fortson Travel, David made his way to Mount Pleasant to live near his daughter Katie. They enjoyed many adventures together, and he loved being an active part of her life. The Pink Palace, David's beach house on the Isle of Palms, was a wonderful treasure. David bought it in 1971 and rented it out to families for their vacations for over 40 years. He was very generous in sharing the Palace with so many, and it gave him great pleasure that so many people have such wonderful memories with the Pink Palace as the backdrop. Some of the best times there were with extended family and lots of good friends. David and his wife Anne were married there in November, 2007. Many of their friends from the Center for Creative Retirement enjoyed wonderful parties on the world's best porch, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. David is survived by his wife Anne Hazelwood Fortson, his daughter, Katharine Fortson Ralston, his brother Robert Dewees Fortson (Helen) , stepsons Brian Kahn (Raizel) and Gregory Kahn (Samantha) and 4 grandsons - Zachary, Cooper, Charlie and Michael Kahn. The family burial service will be privately held in Augusta, GA. A Celebration of David's life will be scheduled for late summer/early fall (when conditions permit). Memorials may be made to SCETV or to Rotary International. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 7, 2020