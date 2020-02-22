|
David Lucas Tezza Charleston - David Lucas Tezza, 33, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Thursday, February 20, 2020. His Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends Monday in the Downtown Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. David was born September 21, 1986 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of Bryant A. Tezza and Susan R. Lucas. He grew up on James Island and was a graduate of James Island High School. David played soccer at James Island Youth Soccer Club and James Island Charter High School. He worked as a restaurant server. David is survived by his father, Bryant (Viki) of Hanahan, SC; mother, Susan of Mount Pleasant, SC; sister, Sarah T. Arnold (Robbi) of Hanahan, SC; long time companion, Nicole L. Wood of Charleston, SC; maternal grandmother, Edith D. Lucas of Mount Pleasant, SC; paternal grandmother, Marilyn B. Tezza of Charleston, SC; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and one niece, Hadley Arnold. Memorials may be made to the Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, N. Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 23, 2020