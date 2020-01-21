|
David Mathias Charleston - Dr. David Leslie Mathias, Jr., 89 of Charleston, SC passed away on January 16, 2020 after a long and courageous fight against leukemia. David was born in Pittsburgh, PA on March 17, 1930 to David Leslie Mathias, Sr. and Marguerite McCuen Kinch. He graduated from East Orange High School (NJ) and continued to receive a Bachelor of Science degree from Upsala College (NJ), an MBA from Stanford University (CA), and his Ph.D from Columbia University (NY). David was married to his beloved wife, Helenita Santanna on November 27, 1957. They were married for 62 years. They traveled and lived around the world together and always said, "We are citizens of the world." He loved sports and was a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Pirates fan. David worked as Vice President of Minerals Exploration for Union Carbide (now Dow Chemical), a real estate developer, and business developer/owner. He cherished his wife, family and life dearly. His life-long passion was traveling the world, with his final trip to Portugal at 89 years young. He is survived by the love of his life, Helenita (Helena), loving daughters Patricia Mathias of Charleston, SC; Stephanie Mathias True (John Daniel True), Charleston, SC; adoring grandchildren David Mathias True and James Erich True. He is also survived by his sister, Elda Jane Peil; many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by William Carl Mathias (Ishpeming, MI), Jennifer Mathias Hodgins; and other family and friends. David is preceded in death by his sister Marguerite Leah Socher and his son Erich David Mathias. Since our father was an incredible reader and a wealth of information, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given Charleston Friends of the Library - www.charlestonlibraryfriends.org or to - The Mathias and True families wish to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support. We will have a celebration of life the weekend of March 14, 2020. Please email Stephanie Mathias True for further details [email protected] Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith & Cremation West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414 (843) 722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 22, 2020