David Maurice Grayson CHARLESTON - David Maurice Grayson, 58, of West Ashley, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. He was born on April 8, 1961, in Charleston, the son of Cary T. Grayson and Eleanor Burgin Grayson. He graduated from Middleton High School in 1979. He married Lesa Kinard Grayson on September 27, 1986, in Charleston. David is survived by his loving wife; two sons, David Grayson, Jr. (Kristen) and Andrew Grayson; one daughter, Jessica Riley (Jeff); two grandchildren, Skyler Riley and Brayden Riley; his mother, Eleanor Grayson; one brother, Tommy Grayson (Marsha) ; one sister, Carol Buddin (Steve) ; mother-in-law, Barbara Kinard , brother-in-law, Harry Neal Kinard (Amy) ; sister-in-law, Allyson Kinard Lowe (Larry) ; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Charleston, with the Rev. Dr. Daniel Smoak officiating, immediately followed by a reception in Covenant Hall. A graveside service will follow at Carolina Memorial Gardens on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church Children's Ministry, 1157 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston SC 29407. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 3, 2019