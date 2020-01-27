Home

J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Philip's Church
142 Church Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
David Maybank Jr. Obituary
David Maybank Jr. Charleston - The Funeral Service for David Maybank, Jr. will be held in the St. Philip's Church, 142 Church Street, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Huguenot Society, 138 Logan Street, Charleston, SC 29401 and to The Episcopal High School, 1200 North Quaker Street, Alexandria, VA 22302. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 28, 2020
