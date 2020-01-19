Home

David McIntyre Hanahan - David F. McIntyre, "Mac" to most, was called home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 18, 2020, at the age of 87. Husband to Gracie, he will be forever remembered for his love, devotion, and care in their marriage of almost 68 years. Dedicated and faithful to his family, he is survived by his wife Gracie, his son David McIntyre and daughter-in-law Marianna McIntyre, his daughter Felicia McIntyre Johnson and son-in-law Mitchell Johnson, and two grandsons Pierce McIntyre and Connor McIntyre. David was a Korean War veteran and a dedicated government civilian worker in the specialty field of avionics as an Electronic Integrated Systems Supervisor for a combined service of over 37 years. He lived in Hanahan with his family since 1965. He will be remembered for his love for Jesus Christ, his love of driving race cars, and racing ownership with his brother-in-law, Howard Cooley (deceased), and finally, for his love of golf, gathering each Saturday for fellowship with his men's group. All were so important in his life's journey. A memorial service with navy military honors for family and close friends will be held at Carolina Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, January 22. Words of condolences may be made to the McIntyre family at www.carolina memorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 20, 2020
