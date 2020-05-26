David Milton
David Milton CHARLESTON - Mr. David Milton, 66, of Charleston, South Carolina passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Both the funeral and interment services will be private. A viewing will be held this evening at the mortuary from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. He is survived by his loving children: Chantelle Simmons, Dawn Smith Samuels, Latasha Robinson, Davina M. Helrigel and Chyvetta Milton; twelve grandchildren; siblings: Bernetta Green (Alvin), Gwendolyn M. Jordan (Albert), Rhoda M. Smith and Penzola M. Thornton (Lernard); aunt, Dorothy Bligen; uncles, Joseph Nelson and Thomas Nelson; friend, Mildred Simmons and a host of other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dave Milton and Willadean Milton Smith and sister, Paula M. Seabrook; paternal grandparents, Lindsay Milton and Martha Jones and maternal grandfather, Joseph Nelson. Family and friends may visit at: 5 Charlyn Dr., Charleston, SC 29407. In lieu of flowers, please make monetary donations to the American Cancer Society, 269 Calhoun St., Charleston, SC 29401; 843.958.0930 or cancer.org. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
