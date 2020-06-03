David O. Shuler Jamestown, SC - Mr. David O. Shuler, of Jamestown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his residence. He was a graduate of Macedonia High School and Business School. He served in the United States Army and retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard. Mr. Shuler was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. No matter how busy he was, he always made time for his children and grandchildren and their various activities. Mr. Shuler served as the Fire Chief of the Jamestown Rural Volunteer Fire Department for 53 years, playing an integral part in providing the town with two fire stations and serving in the community outreach program. Mr. Shuler served on the original Berkeley County EMS Board, volunteering as an ambulance driver and a trained first responder. He was one of the founders of the Berkeley County Training Center and the past president of the Berkeley County Fire Chief's Association. Mr. Shuler currently volunteered as a Community Advisor for the Berkeley County Sheriff's Advisory Board and was a member of the 29453 Crime Watch. He was a founding member of the Hell Hole Swamp Festival and a Shriner. In 2009, Mr. Shuler was awarded The Order of the Silver Crescent by Governor Mark Sanford. Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Virginia Howard Shuler; a son- Shawn Shuler and his wife, Anita, of Moncks Corner; a daughter- Shand Shuler Altman and her husband, Jamie, of Andrews; four grandchildren- Ben Shuler, Emma Shuler, Ethan Shuler and Ashton Altman; a few very special friends- Kim Moore, Debbie Clarke, Jimmie and Jean Callum. He is predeceased by his parents- David St. Clair Shuler and Charlotte P. "Lottie" White Shuler. A Fireman's funeral service, with military honors, will be held at The Steel Shed, 116 Steel Shed Lane, Jamestown, SC 29453 Saturday morning, June 6, 2020 at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery in Shulerville, directed by Russell Funeral Chapel. The family will greet friends following the graveside services. Everyone attending is asked to respect the current COVID-19 rules of social distancing. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.