David P. Kurzontkowski RIDGEVILLE, SC - David P. Kurzontkowski,70, of Ridgeville, SC, died peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019 with his family by his side. He is survived by his children Debra Simpson (Ryan) of MA, Kerri Marinucci (Vincent) of SC, David M. Kurzontkowski (Jill) of MA, Jeffrey Kurzontkowski of SC, and Amy Kurzontkowski of MA, as well as many grandchildren (Alyssa, Tyler, Aaron, Hayleigh, Avery, Cole, Gracelyn, Julia) and great- grandchildren (Mia & Cayden). He is also survived by his siblings James Kurzontkowski of VA, Mary Byrnes (Robert) of MA, and Joanne Gouin (William) of GA. David is predeceased by his parents Ludwig and Rita (Lauze) Kurzontkowski and brother John Kurzontkowski all of Hopkinton, MA. To say that Dave was a good employee is an understatement. He loved to "work" and demonstrated a lifetime of loyalty as an accomplished and essential employee at Kuhn Equipment in SC. Restoring antique cars and traveling around the country to car shows, with friends, was one of his favorite pastimes. He enjoyed "shop talk" and was especially known for his strong knowledge and love of all things Chevrolet. Most of all, Dave will be fondly remembered and greatly missed for his love, devotion and generosity to his large family, especially his grown children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, all who cherished time with him. He had a heart of gold and was the kindest person in the world. There will be a celebration of his life at his home, his "Heaven on Earth", on November 2. His final resting place will be in Hopkinton, MA this upcoming spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Red Cross. Visit our guestbook at



