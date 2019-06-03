Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
LCDR David Paul Lloyd, USN, (Ret.) Charleston - LCDR David Paul Lloyd, USN, (Ret.), 68, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Susie R. Bridges entered into eternal rest Saturday, June 1, 2019. There will be a Celebration of David's life, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the residence, 66 Shadow Moss Parkway at 5:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL. David was born June 7, 1950 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, son of the late Frederick "Fritz" Dayton Lloyd and Jean Dale Lloyd. He retired from the U.S. Navy after 28 years of service. David was a member of the American Legion Post # 179, enjoyed golf, motorcycles and especially cars. He is survived by his wife, Susie R. Bridges; two sons, David "Bubba" E. Lloyd, Ben A. Hanson (Tosha Singletary); three grandchildren, Laila, Skai and Jackson; three brothers, Fred Lloyd (Mary), Paul Lloyd (Jeanine), Stuart Lloyd (Sue) and Herman the cat. Susie would like to extend her appreciation to Fred and Kathy Dehner and Becky and Jim Pierce for their friendship and keeping her grounded. "Fair winds and following seas-We have the watch." A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 4, 2019
