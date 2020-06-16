David Paul Rubin Mt. Pleasant - David Paul Rubin, elder son of Lloyd and Gloria (Sunshine) Rubin, deceased, passed away peacefully at home on Monday June 15, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Judith (Donaldson); stepdaughter, Kathryn Word; grandchildren, Samantha and Joseph Word; brother, Mitchell Rubin (Patricia); their children, Aaron and Sarah Rubin; cousin, Meredith Lurman (Isadore); a great many other cousins; and dearest brother and sister-in-law, Richard Donaldson (Daphne); their children and grandchildren. David shared his engaging smile, sense of humor and "radio voice" with all of us, including the thousands of people whom he photographed during his long career. He was dedicated to providing them with the valuable gift of memories and a moment caught out of time. Always an Eagle Scout with a gentle heart, David cared more for others than himself. He will be remembered for his devotion to his family and lifelong friends, his legendary storytelling, and for enthusiastically following NASCAR, playing golf and cheering for the NY Giants. Burial Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider either a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or planting a tree in David's memory. A Gathering in Celebration of David's life will be planned for a later date. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.