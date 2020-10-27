1/1
David R. Mitchell CLEVELAND, OH - David R. Mitchell 66, of Cleveland Ohio, departed this life on October 21, 2020, at University Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio. He was a 1971 graduate of Bonds Wilson High School, North Charleston, SC and a 1975 graduate of Wilberforce University, Wilberforce Ohio. He served diligently as an active servant of the Lord as a Trustee at the Central Bible Baptist Church, Cleveland, Ohio. He retired from the Kmart Corporation. He was the manager of the City of Cleveland Cemeteries. He was a life member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity INC. The bereaved family includes his wife, Rhonda, his children his Mother Mrs. Georgianna Mitchell, North Charleston SC: 6 sisters, 5 brothers and a host of in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at 12 o'clock on Friday November 6, 2020 at Fellowship Church of God, 24821 Columbus Road, Bedford, Ohio 44146. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
