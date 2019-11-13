David R. Pigott Sr. N. Charleston - David Raymond Pigott Sr., 91, of North Charleston, SC, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at home. David was born April 15, 1928 in Charleston, SC to the late Daniel Hoover and Martha Pigott. David graduated from Chicora High School where he was co-captain of the baseball and football teams. He was the quarterback & punter of the famous Peanut Bowl in 1948 and was called "the toe". He then played football for the Citadel until a shoulder injury ended his career. He was married to Anne Louise Fabian for 42 years and had 3 children, 5 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He loved being on the water in his boat fishing or shrimping. After working at the papermill for over 45 years he retired to his dream home on Edisto Island. After Louise died, he married Miriam Wiggins Blankenship. They were married until she passed in 2008. He is survived by his 3 children, Cathy Cutrell (Johnny) of Goose Creek, Cindy Pringle (Harry) of Johns Island, and David Pigott, Jr. of North Charleston; 5 grandchildren Tracy Williams (Glenn) of Summerville, Catherine Peake (Mike) of Simpsonville, SC, Cynthia Wright (Jamie) of Mauldin, SC, John David Cutrell (Brandy) of Isle of Palms and Doug Pringle of Jacksonville, FL; 14 great-grandchildren, Brittany Williams, Hunter Williams, Kaleb Wright (Sarah), Jaxon Wright, Parker Williams, Micah Peake, Cooper Williams, Skylar Wright, Carrington Peake, Asher Wright, Eliana Wright, John David Cutrell, Jr., Samuel Cutrell, Daniel Cutrell; 1 great-great-grandchild Julian Lizarazo and our faithful loving caregiver of 18 years, Ellen Bailey (Robert) of Edisto Island. A Celebration of Life will be held at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2PM. The family will receive friends immediately after the service. Services entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 14, 2019