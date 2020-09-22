David Robert Richberg DIXON, KY - David Robert Richberg, 54, of Dixon, Kentucky, passed away peacefully after an extended illness in Madisonville, KY on September 19, 2020. David was born on March 17, 1966 to Robert "Buddy" and Mary Catherine Richberg in Charleston, SC. He graduated from Middleton High School and enjoyed jobs that enabled him to help others. Among those he enjoyed the most were working as an EMT and as a defense contractor in Kuwait supporting the US Military. David found his calling as an admissions coordinator at Teen Challenge Southeast Region - Dixon, KY assisting many with drug and alcohol addiction. He was blessed and honored to help others in their journey to sobriety. David is predeceased by his parents, Robert "Buddy" and Mary Catherine Richberg Herrick and his stepfather, William "Bill" Herrick. He is survived by his brothers, Scott (Lisa) Richberg of Charleston, SC and Kevin (Maureen) Richberg of Mount Pleasant, SC, and his three nephews and nieces, Eli, Emma, and Anna Margaret. David is also survived by his stepbrother, Timothy (Jessa) Herrick of Atlanta, GA and step-sister, Jennifer Jones of Atlanta and his four stepnephews and nieces, Riley, Logan, Taylor, and Emily. He enjoyed a large family of aunts and uncles and cousins, but none more special than his Uncle Mike and Aunt Angie Poole. The family would like to extend a special thanks and gratitude to Mike and Angie for their tireless support and love over the years A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:00PM at Lake Chapel Cemetery, 860 Lake Chapel Road, Johnsonville, SC 29555. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Teen Challenge Southeast Region PO Box 415 Dixon, KY 42409 Phone 270-639-7366. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston