David Robert Saari James Island - David R. Saari, age 84, of James Island, South Carolina passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020; he is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Uzzell Saari. Born June 29, 1936 in Morrisville, VT, Mr. Saari was the son of the late Arne Saari and the late Margaret Brown Saari Sinclair. Mr. Saari was a veteran of the United States Navy, as a Submariner. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion 40/8, Fleet Reserve and the Lowcountry Senior Center. Survivors include Edwinna Elaine Saari Canter (John) of Charleston, SC, David L. Saari (Marcia) of Johns Island, SC, Lisa Saari Costas of Charleston, SC, Margaret Saari Durst (George G. III) of Charleston, SC, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a brother, John A. Sinclair of Texas. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 12:30 PM, at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, James Island, 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Fort Johnson Rd., Charleston, SC 29412, following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital and Hospice of Charleston. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.McAlister-Smith.com
. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, James Island, 347 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston