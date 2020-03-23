|
David Russell Mills Charleston - David Russell Mills, 54, of Charleston, SC, husband of Betty Lynn Caddell Mills entered into eternal rest Sunday, March 22, 2020. In consideration of the health of all, a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family encourages everyone to visit David's Tribute at jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Donations to the Lowcountry Hope Center in David's honor can be placed by going to wearecathedral.com. Click on the link COVID-19 UPDATE. David was born October 9, 1965 in San Jose, CA, son of Walter James Mills and Donna Joyce Davis Mills. He lived his younger years in Fostoria, OH. David moved to Charleston in 2007 where he worked in automotive sales and service. He was an active member of Cathedral of Praise where he gave countless hours leading, serving and encouraging people as a team leader in Guest Services and Growth Track ministries. He was also a respected, loved and admired member of the men's group F3 Charleston (Fitness, Fellowship and Faith), #Harbaugh. A quote from a close member states Dave's goal was "to increase the attendance of our fellow man in heaven." He is survived by his wife, Betty Lynn Mills; son, Grant James Mills; daughter, Erika Ann Engelke all of SC; father, Walter James Mills, mother, Judy Ann Mills; sister Janita Mason; sister, Lori Maas; brother, Jeff Lazenby; all of OH. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 24, 2020