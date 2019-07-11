David Smalls, Sr. GOOSE CREEK - The relatives and friends of Mr. David Smalls, 92 of Goose Creek, SC are invited to attend his Home Going Services on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00AM at Calvary Church of God In Christ, 302 Jeffs Circle, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Burial will be in Howe Hall Cemetery, Goose Creek, SC. Arrangements entrusted to THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Phone # 843-824-9990. www.riversfh.com. Walk-thru will be at the funeral home chapel on Friday July 12, from 6-8PM.Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Elizabeth Smalls; children Elder Roy Smalls, Elder Ronald Smalls, Nathaniel Smalls, Darrell Allen, Demetrius Smalls, Evangelist Geneva Smalls, Daisy Kyle and Samantha Dallas; a brother; five sisters; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 12, 2019