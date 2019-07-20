|
David Stewart Wadmalaw Island - The relatives and friends of the late Mr. David Stewart are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service, 11 AM, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Salem Baptist Church, 5768 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island, SC. Interment: Holly Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Wisner, LA. NO WAKE. Mr. Stewart will lie in state from 10 AM till the hour of service. Viewing for Mr. Stewart will be held at Walker's Chapel, Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 1 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 21, 2019