David Stinney GOOSE CREEK - The Relatives and friends of Mr. David Stinney, 62, of Goose Creek, SC are invited to attend his Home Going Services on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00am at New Direction Baptist Church, Strawberry, SC. 29461. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens, directed by THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Phone 843-824-9990. THERE WILL BE NO WAKE SERVICE. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his brothers Felix Jr., Robert (Gloria), James (Penny), Glenwood (Carolyn) and Kenneth; Sister Margaret Mitchell (John) all of Goose Creek, SC; other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.riversfh or www.suburbanfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 8, 2019
