David W. Kennedy
1958 - 2020
David W. Kennedy Goose Creek - David Wayne Kennedy, 62, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, husband of Donna Wand Kennedy entered into eternal rest Tuesday, May 19, 2020. In consideration of the health of all, services will be private, with a celebration of David's life for friends and family at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. David was born May 8, 1958 in West Palm Beach, Florida, son of the late William H. Kennedy, Jr. and Catharine Wilson Kennedy. He loved cars, especially antiques and was a member of the Lowcountry Model-A Car Club. He always enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was cutting the grass, gardening or camping. He is survived by his loving wife; three daughters, Alicia and Megan Kennedy and Christina Schumacher (Brooks); grandson, Everett; three brothers, Roy, John and Patrick Kennedy; sister, Susan Kennedy. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Grayson and sister, Dianne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in David's name to: National Multiple Sclerosis Society - Greater Carolinas Chapter, 4601 Charlotte Park Dr STE 100, Charlotte, NC 28217 A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 572.2339
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 19, 2020
The time in the pool at the Gator Nationals. With the WW II veterans
Ej and Cindy Wand
Family
May 19, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss David was my boss at Cummins he was a special person my prayer and condolences to the family he will missed.
Charmayne Shaffer
Friend
May 19, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about David's passing. We worked together at Agfa, American LaFrance and Boeing. I considered him a good friend and this comes a shock....we will keep your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Lwroy Watt
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
