David W. Kennedy Goose Creek - David Wayne Kennedy, 62, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, husband of Donna Wand Kennedy entered into eternal rest Tuesday, May 19, 2020. In consideration of the health of all, services will be private, with a celebration of David's life for friends and family at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. David was born May 8, 1958 in West Palm Beach, Florida, son of the late William H. Kennedy, Jr. and Catharine Wilson Kennedy. He loved cars, especially antiques and was a member of the Lowcountry Model-A Car Club. He always enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was cutting the grass, gardening or camping. He is survived by his loving wife; three daughters, Alicia and Megan Kennedy and Christina Schumacher (Brooks); grandson, Everett; three brothers, Roy, John and Patrick Kennedy; sister, Susan Kennedy. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Grayson and sister, Dianne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in David's name to: National Multiple Sclerosis Society - Greater Carolinas Chapter, 4601 Charlotte Park Dr STE 100, Charlotte, NC 28217 A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 19 to May 20, 2020.