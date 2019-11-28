David Wardell Floyd Sr. Mt. Pleasant - David Wardell Floyd Sr., 84, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of the late Junalee Elizabeth Martin Floyd passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. His funeral service will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 2:00 pm. Interment with military honors will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Monday from 1:00 pm until time of the service. Born December 16, 1934 in Florence County, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Wyndham Duffy Floyd and the late Myrtis Hyman Floyd. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. David worked as an electrician with Berkeley Electric Co-op and later retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard. He was a hard working man, often working electrical jobs in the evening, after a full day's work. Most important to him was his faith and family. David was a member of the Pentecostal Holiness Church of Mt. Pleasant and Etiwan Masonic Lodge #95 in Mt. Pleasant. He is survived by daughter, Dorothy E. Floyd, son, David W. Floyd Jr., son. Jeffrey R. Floyd, daughter, Elizabeth McConnell and son, Timothy Floyd; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; sister Meritta Wren. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Sloan and Thessie-Mae Brunson and brother, Jefferson Theron Floyd. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 29, 2019