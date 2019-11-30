David Wardell Floyd Sr. Mt. Pleasant - Mount Pleasant -The relatives and friends of David W. Floyd Sr. are invited to his funeral service on Monday, December 2, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 2:00 pm. Interment with military honors will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Monday from 1:00 pm until time of the service. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 1, 2019